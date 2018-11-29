Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,755. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

