Dollar Tree (DLTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.86-4.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. OTR Global cut Dollar Tree to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.90.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/dollar-tree-dltr-issues-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.