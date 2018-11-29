Dollar Tree (DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $51,247,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

