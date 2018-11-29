DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00007384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and IDEX. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.02349452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00125092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00195628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.08689201 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

