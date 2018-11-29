Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. It aids in the dispensing, delivery, dosing and reimbursement of clinically intensive and specialty drugs. The company focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, HIV, specialized infusion therapy and many other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is headquartered in Flint, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPLO. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

