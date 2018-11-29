Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $227,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 164,973 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

