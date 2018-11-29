Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,441 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $315,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 919,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,229,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $629,647,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $230.34 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $173.54 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

