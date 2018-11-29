DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (DIGP) & CleanTech Innovations (SIXD) Critical Review

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and CleanTech Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and CleanTech Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIGIPATH INC/SH SH $1.90 million 3.11 -$1.06 million N/A N/A CleanTech Innovations $12.78 million 0.01 -$17.11 million N/A N/A

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanTech Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and CleanTech Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIGIPATH INC/SH SH -59.66% -120.14% -103.12% CleanTech Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of DIGIPATH INC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of CleanTech Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DIGIPATH INC/SH SH and CleanTech Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIGIPATH INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanTech Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanTech Innovations has a beta of 9.16, suggesting that its stock price is 816% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CleanTech Innovations beats DIGIPATH INC/SH SH on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIGIPATH INC/SH SH Company Profile

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CleanTech Innovations Company Profile

6D Global Technologies, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design, and marketing automation. The IT Staffing segment provides contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. The company was founded by Tejune Kang on June 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

