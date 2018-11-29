Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

