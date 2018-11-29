DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

DRH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 201,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

