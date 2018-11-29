Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Loews Co. (L)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,646,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,886 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $283,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 71.1% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,065,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,192,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Loews by 29.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,048,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 241,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 224,244 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1,855.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 207,437 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Loews’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Loews Co. (L)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/diamond-hill-capital-management-inc-trims-stake-in-loews-co-l.html.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.