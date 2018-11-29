Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,121 shares during the period. Aetna accounts for about 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Aetna worth $420,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 536.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Aetna in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 75,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Shares of Aetna stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

