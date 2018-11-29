Devon Energy (DVN) PT Set at $31.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.95.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 1,536,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,923. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,631,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,137,835,000 after buying an additional 235,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after buying an additional 1,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,437,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,925,000 after buying an additional 235,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,069,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,039,000 after buying an additional 664,206 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.