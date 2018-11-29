Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €19.90 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €19.90 ($23.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays set a €20.90 ($24.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €19.90 ($23.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.81 ($28.85).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €20.94 ($24.35) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a one year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

