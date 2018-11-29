Deutsche Bank Trims Workspace Group (WKP) Target Price to GBX 1,100

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WKP. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080.75 ($14.12).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a GBX 10.61 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

