Deutsche Bank Lowers British Land (BLND) Price Target to GBX 710

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 693.25 ($9.06).

Get British Land alerts:

LON BLND opened at GBX 605 ($7.91) on Monday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In related news, insider Lynn Gladden bought 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $890,331.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.