Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia.

