Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 30th.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.
Shares of DXLG opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.52.
In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 100,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 85,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,003 shares of company stock worth $262,890. Corporate insiders own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.
