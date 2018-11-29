Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,728 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 6,509,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 954,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 512,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denison Mines by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 523,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Denison Mines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,479,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Denison Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,537,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 272,686 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.
