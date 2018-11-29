DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,033 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,164,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,403,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 897,788.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,191,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,988,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 422,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,023 shares of company stock worth $1,210,602. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-acquires-2033-shares-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.