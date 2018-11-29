DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,103 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 171.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 174,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

NYSE:EPC opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.76 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,103 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-acquires-1103-shares-of-edgewell-personal-care-co-epc.html.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.