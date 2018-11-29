DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.23. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

