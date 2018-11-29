David Randall Pickles Sells 6,475 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 6,475 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $778,100.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $1,811,400.00.

TTD stock opened at $135.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.16. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 287.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

