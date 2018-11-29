David Randall Pickles Sells 15,000 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $1,811,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 23rd, David Randall Pickles sold 6,475 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $778,100.75.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $135.66 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.16.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.
