Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $464,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,600 shares of company stock worth $9,306,183. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.