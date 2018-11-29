Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Receives $69.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.82.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.
In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $5,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,352.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,183 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $57.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.