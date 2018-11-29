Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Receives $69.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $5,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,352.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,183 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $57.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

