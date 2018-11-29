Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 722.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.38 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

