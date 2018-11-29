Daniel F. Mcgrath Acquires 4,000 Shares of Cineplex Inc (CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) insider Daniel F. Mcgrath acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,600.00.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. Cineplex Inc has a 52 week low of C$25.15 and a 52 week high of C$39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is currently 137.39%.

CGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

