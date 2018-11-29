Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $47,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,427,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,718,836,000 after buying an additional 396,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,739,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,362,241,000 after buying an additional 728,725 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,385,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,072,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,729,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,603,000 after buying an additional 180,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $110.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $541,474.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,514.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

