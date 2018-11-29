Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 16.20 Per Share

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 641.50 ($8.38) on Thursday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 667.40 ($8.72).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

