D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,283 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,177 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 418.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,592,000 after buying an additional 1,396,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

KEY opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/d-a-davidson-co-acquires-5283-shares-of-keycorp-key.html.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.