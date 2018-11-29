Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3,828.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 286,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $159,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ CY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,170. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

