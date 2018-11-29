Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 316.98% and a negative return on equity of 299.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

CRIS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,932. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

