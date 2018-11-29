Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 670 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $6,021,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $6,044,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

