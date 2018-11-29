Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,252 Bank Ozk (OZK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

