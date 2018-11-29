Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Toyota Motor (TM) Stock Price

News articles about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news sentiment score of -2.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Toyota Motor’s ranking:
- Automotive Minute: Toyota adds part-time electric all-wheel drive to the 2019 Prius (Photos) (finance.yahoo.com)
- Is GM Making Itself Great Again by Forgetting America? (finance.yahoo.com)
- Toyota updates 2019 Prius with all-wheel drive (yahoo.com)
- Ford US Sales Expected to Collapse in November (247wallst.com)
- Toyota Unveils 2019 Prius With New AWD-e System, 2020 Corolla Hybrid (markets.businessinsider.com)
TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.83 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.