Critical Analysis: Her Imports (HHER) and Globant (GLOB)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Her Imports has a beta of -15.39, indicating that its stock price is 1,639% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.7% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $16.06 million 0.72 $920,000.00 N/A N/A Globant $413.44 million 4.90 $30.53 million $0.88 64.20

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports -28.46% -32.35% -29.15% Globant 10.53% 16.03% 12.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Her Imports and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 1 5 0 2.83

Globant has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Globant beats Her Imports on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

