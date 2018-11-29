CRH Medical (CRM) Earns News Impact Score of 1.70

Media coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a news sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CRH Medical has a twelve month low of C$83.00 and a twelve month high of C$128.87.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

