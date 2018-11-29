Crew Energy (CR) Receives C$3.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.05.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.40 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

CR opened at C$1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$4.09.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

