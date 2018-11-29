Creditbit Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $50,959.00 and approximately $307.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.02260062 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00016883 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,795,426 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

