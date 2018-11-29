Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.73. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.45.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

