Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

NYSE:PPG opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

