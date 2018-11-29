Crawford & Company (CRD.A) and eHealth (EHTH) Head-To-Head Review

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76% eHealth -30.13% -17.79% -13.29%

Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. eHealth does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and eHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.43 $27.66 million N/A N/A eHealth $172.35 million 4.17 -$25.41 million ($1.28) -28.96

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crawford & Company and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00 eHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crawford & Company presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. eHealth has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Crawford & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crawford & Company is more favorable than eHealth.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats eHealth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

