Craneware (CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,865 ($37.44) on Monday. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,040 ($26.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $10.00.

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($40.27) per share, with a total value of £149,415.36 ($195,237.63).

About Craneware

Craneware plc engages in the development, licensing, and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The company offers patient engagement solutions that enhance patient satisfaction with billing by providing accurate out-of-pocket estimates and mobile-friendly payment plans; reduce bad debt and ineffective paper collections with upfront patient engagement and point-of-service collections; and provide all-payor medical necessity validation and prior authorization coverage to ensure accuracy and prevent denials.

