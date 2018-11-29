Cousins Properties (CUZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cousins Properties’ unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents. Rising supply of office space is expected to further impact rent growth. Also, shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 175.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

