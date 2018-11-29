Cott (COT) and Golfgear International (MCHA) Financial Review

Cott (NYSE:COT) and Golfgear International (OTCMKTS:MCHA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cott and Golfgear International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott 0 2 6 0 2.75 Golfgear International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cott currently has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Cott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cott is more favorable than Golfgear International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cott and Golfgear International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott $2.27 billion 0.89 -$1.40 million $0.07 209.43 Golfgear International $510,000.00 50.46 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Golfgear International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cott.

Risk and Volatility

Cott has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golfgear International has a beta of -3.75, meaning that its share price is 475% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cott and Golfgear International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott 17.03% 1.77% 0.60% Golfgear International -40.75% -45.22% -16.35%

Dividends

Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Golfgear International does not pay a dividend. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Cott beats Golfgear International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Golfgear International

Matchaah Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes premium better-for-you matcha tea based products under the MATCHAAH brand name. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

