Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $46,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,077,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,178,000 after acquiring an additional 451,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corning by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,247,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Corning by 20.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after acquiring an additional 986,397 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,837,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,468.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $395,798.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,987,242. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

