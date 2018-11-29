Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $25.24 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing comprises about 3.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.76% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,318,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,828,000 after acquiring an additional 322,133 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,581,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 170,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SSD stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.73. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/cornerstone-capital-inc-has-25-24-million-stake-in-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd.html.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.