Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after purchasing an additional 726,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,800,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Dover stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

