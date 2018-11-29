Cormark Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for Macro Enterprises (MCR)

Cormark set a C$4.50 price target on Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Shares of CVE:MCR opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.75.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Macro Enterprises will post 0.410000000529032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

